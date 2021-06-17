Oppenheimer & Close LLC Reduces Stock Position in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC lessened its stake in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,690 shares during the quarter. BRT Apartments makes up about 10.2% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned approximately 3.06% of BRT Apartments worth $9,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 11.8% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 169,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 17,918 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BRT Apartments by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,060,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,853,000 after buying an additional 28,182 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in BRT Apartments by 80.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in BRT Apartments by 61.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in BRT Apartments by 126.3% in the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 25,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 14,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BRT shares. B. Riley raised their target price on BRT Apartments from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BRT Apartments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 3,236 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $60,286.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,241.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Fredric H. Gould acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $242,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 373,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,575.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $128,917 in the last three months. 38.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BRT traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.01. The company had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.67 million, a P/E ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.25. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.96.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 66.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is 78.57%.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

