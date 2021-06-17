OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Trading Up 5.2%

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)’s stock price shot up 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.81 and last traded at $52.81. 2,195 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 241,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.22.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.45. The company has a market cap of $915.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,767.26 and a beta of 0.64.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 0.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $565,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $3,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,598,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,909 shares of company stock valued at $6,411,280. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

