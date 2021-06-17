OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Trading Up 5.2%

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)’s stock price shot up 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.81 and last traded at $52.81. 2,195 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 241,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.22.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.45. The company has a market cap of $915.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,767.26 and a beta of 0.64.
In related news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $565,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $3,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,598,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,909 shares of company stock valued at $6,411,280. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)
OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.
Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?
Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.