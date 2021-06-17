Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.62.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $77.08 on Wednesday. Oracle has a 52-week low of $51.32 and a 52-week high of $85.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $88,548,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,139,857,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,718,172,254.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $73,128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,491,996.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,320,000 shares of company stock valued at $625,629,100 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 248.0% in the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 172.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

