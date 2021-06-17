OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. OraSure Technologies posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 143.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $58.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.07 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OSUR shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on OraSure Technologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. OraSure Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 113,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 522,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 26.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 8,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 20.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,671,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,845,000 after buying an additional 634,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies stock opened at $9.39 on Monday. OraSure Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $675.70 million, a PE ratio of -134.12 and a beta of -0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.63.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

