Origin Asset Management LLP Cuts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Origin Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,057 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,565,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,433,841,000 after purchasing an additional 295,642 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,318,678,000 after buying an additional 1,881,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,431,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,354,103,000 after buying an additional 273,958 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,027,639,000 after buying an additional 569,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,397,896,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,801 shares of company stock worth $5,044,188 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $396.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $285.57 and a 12 month high of $425.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.62%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.14.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.