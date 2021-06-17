Origin Asset Management LLP Sells 300 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Origin Asset Management LLP decreased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 95,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in KLA by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $317.09. The company had a trading volume of 23,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,291. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.07. KLA Co. has a one year low of $171.31 and a one year high of $359.69. The firm has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

In other news, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.00.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.