Origin Asset Management LLP Sells 500 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Origin Asset Management LLP lowered its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 131.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $775,613,000 after purchasing an additional 135,161 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,952 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Shares of MKSI traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $175.10. 8,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,272. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.78 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.55.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.84%.

In other MKS Instruments news, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $331,298.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,626.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total value of $53,022.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $337,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,061 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

