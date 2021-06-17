Origin Asset Management LLP Sells 700 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Origin Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Lumentum by 1,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LITE stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,994. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LITE shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Lumentum from $123.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Lumentum from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.65.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

