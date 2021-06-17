Origin Asset Management LLP Sells 9,900 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Origin Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,875,107.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ALL traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.43. The company had a trading volume of 52,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $84.97 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.46.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

