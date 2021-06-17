Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) will report $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Origin Bancorp posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 366.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $72.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.50 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Origin Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ OBNK traded down $1.88 on Thursday, hitting $42.95. 1,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,849. Origin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 912.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 382.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the first quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

