Origo (OGO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $341,484.00

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Origo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Origo has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Origo has a market cap of $2.99 million and $341,484.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Origo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00060078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00025882 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $286.71 or 0.00755477 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00084177 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00042320 BTC.

Origo Coin Profile

Origo is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official website is origo.network . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Origo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.