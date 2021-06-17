Orion Protocol (ORN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.26 Million

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Orion Protocol coin can now be bought for about $8.22 or 0.00021590 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Orion Protocol has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. Orion Protocol has a total market cap of $238.14 million and approximately $13.26 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00061277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00024952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $292.16 or 0.00767721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00084324 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00042361 BTC.

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol (CRYPTO:ORN) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,985,000 coins. Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io . Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Orion Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

