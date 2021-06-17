Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

ORKLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of ORKLY stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $10.53. 35,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,406. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Orkla ASA has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.30.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 14.27%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were given a $0.5704 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 5.63%.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

