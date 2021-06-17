Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of OSK traded down $8.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.70. The stock had a trading volume of 15,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,882. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.00. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $137.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 16,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $2,238,583.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley M. Nelson sold 19,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.76, for a total value of $2,570,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,567,959.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,757 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,046 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,387,000 after acquiring an additional 236,925 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,680,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 72,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after buying an additional 31,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 22,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

