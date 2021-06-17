Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$6.25 target price on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 99.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OSK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.68.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

Shares of Osisko Mining stock traded down C$0.07 on Thursday, reaching C$3.14. 158,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,024. The firm has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -95.15. Osisko Mining has a 52 week low of C$2.68 and a 52 week high of C$4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.27.

In other news, Senior Officer Blair David Zaritsky sold 130,800 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.08, for a total transaction of C$402,471.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,520 shares in the company, valued at C$176,989.04.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.