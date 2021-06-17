Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem Sells 1,445 Shares

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,445 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $72,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Outset Medical stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.37. 393,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,112. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.44. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.18.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 193.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 713,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,818,000 after purchasing an additional 470,712 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,250,000 after purchasing an additional 78,916 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,177,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.