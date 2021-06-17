Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem Sells 1,445 Shares

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,445 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $72,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Outset Medical stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.37. 393,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,112. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.44. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.18.
Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 193.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 713,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,818,000 after purchasing an additional 470,712 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,250,000 after purchasing an additional 78,916 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,177,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Outset Medical
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
