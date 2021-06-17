Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.43.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE ORCC opened at $14.85 on Thursday. Owl Rock Capital has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $221.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.03 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 104.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.23%.

In related news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 96,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $1,432,634.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,469,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,944,555.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 93,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $1,376,901.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,469,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,576,358.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,085,626 shares of company stock worth $30,041,630. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 41,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 51,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 44,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. 45.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

