Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of OBD opened at GBX 51.40 ($0.67) on Tuesday. Oxford BioDynamics has a 1 year low of GBX 49.31 ($0.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 125 ($1.63). The company has a quick ratio of 9.59, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 72.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £47.58 million and a P/E ratio of -10.94.

In other Oxford BioDynamics news, insider Paul Stockdale acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of £4,480 ($5,853.15).

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United states and internationally. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures.

