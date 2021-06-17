Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OZON. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OZON. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ozon by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Ozon by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Ozon during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Prince Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ozon during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ozon during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OZON opened at $57.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Ozon has a 12 month low of $38.09 and a 12 month high of $68.77. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.98.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

