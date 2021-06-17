P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $62.01. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $61.71, with a volume of 11,434 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $344.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $148.86 million for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.14%.

In other P.A.M. Transportation Services news, Director W Scott Davis purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.97 per share, for a total transaction of $115,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,049 shares in the company, valued at $640,510.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 199.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 91.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 159.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. 23.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

