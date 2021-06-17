Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the May 13th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Pactiv Evergreen news, CEO Michael Jack King acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $154,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rolf Stangl acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $233,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 368.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 505,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 397,581 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 5.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 615,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 22.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTVE traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.20. 2,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,740. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $19.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.17%.

PTVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.86.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

