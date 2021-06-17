Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.970-5.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-4.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.18 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.420-1.440 EPS.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $8.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $372.07. 1,327,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,261. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.68. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $403.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PANW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $401.15.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total transaction of $2,216,584.35. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total value of $491,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,190 shares in the company, valued at $19,405,441.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,615 shares of company stock worth $13,911,529. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

