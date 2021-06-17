Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) by 13.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,569 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RCI Hospitality were worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 310.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 580,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,896,000 after buying an additional 8,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RICK opened at $68.46 on Thursday. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $81.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.45. The stock has a market cap of $616.14 million, a P/E ratio of 81.50, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.33. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 5.93%. Research analysts expect that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

