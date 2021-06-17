Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $4.06 Million Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 123.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,439 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Ingles Markets worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 8.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 69,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $634,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $951,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $61.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.56. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a one year low of $34.92 and a one year high of $67.60.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

