Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $4.33 Million Holdings in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,030 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.84% of Independent Bank worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,436,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,599,000 after buying an additional 286,515 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 24,961 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 466,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 47,461 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 432,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 23.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 62,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $22.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.27. Independent Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73. The company has a market capitalization of $497.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 31.51%. The firm had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $208,936.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,185 shares in the company, valued at $532,327.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

