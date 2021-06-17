Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 48,121 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 74.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,121 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower stock opened at $266.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $120.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.17.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 58.77%.

In other news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,466 shares of company stock worth $15,039,902 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

