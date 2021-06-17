Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Short Interest Down 17.4% in May

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 375,700 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the May 13th total of 454,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 381,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Panasonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Panasonic stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.38. 183,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,786. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78. Panasonic has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Panasonic had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 2.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Panasonic will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Panasonic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, and services various electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

