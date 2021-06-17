Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 30.25 ($0.40). Pantheon Resources shares last traded at GBX 30.25 ($0.40), with a volume of 1,338,373 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Pantheon Resources in a report on Monday, May 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of £199.46 million and a PE ratio of -12.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 31.53.

In related news, insider Justin George Hondris sold 64,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34), for a total transaction of £16,774.16 ($21,915.55).

Pantheon Resources Company Profile (LON:PANR)

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

