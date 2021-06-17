Paracle Advisors LLC Has $3.95 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Paracle Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 263.8% in the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.02. The company had a trading volume of 14,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,082. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.55. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $51.84 and a 12 month high of $79.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

