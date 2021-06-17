Paracle Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Paracle Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,731,526,000 after acquiring an additional 802,832 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,574,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,344,232,000 after purchasing an additional 52,281 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,131,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,004,154,000 after buying an additional 151,301 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,850,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $935,830,000 after purchasing an additional 25,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,859,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $689,587,000 after acquiring an additional 47,269 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $262.92. The stock had a trading volume of 42,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,656. The company’s fifty day moving average is $256.49. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $184.70 and a 1-year high of $263.50.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

