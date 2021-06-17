Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Trading Down 4.5%

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) shares were down 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.74 and last traded at $20.00. Approximately 430 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

A number of research analysts have commented on PRXXF shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.61.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) develops and publishes games and brands for PC, mobile, and console platforms primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, France, Russia, and Scandinavia. Its game portfolio comprises approximately 100 titles and brands, including Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities: Skylines, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, Magicka, Age of Wonders, and the World of Darkness.

