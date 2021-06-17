Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,350,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the May 13th total of 7,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGRE. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Paramount Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Paramount Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Paramount Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Paramount Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Paramount Group by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PGRE. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.39.

Shares of PGRE opened at $10.98 on Thursday. Paramount Group has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Paramount Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

