Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price raised by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$4.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$11.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.55.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources stock traded down C$0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$13.75. 382,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,535. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 14.09. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.46 and a 12 month high of C$15.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.32.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.36). The business had revenue of C$279.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$209.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post 1.5266811 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$86,324.00.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.