Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Holdings Trimmed by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Parsons were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Parsons during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Parsons during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000.

PSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised Parsons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen lowered Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

Shares of NYSE:PSN opened at $39.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. Parsons Co. has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $45.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.38.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $874.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.96 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

