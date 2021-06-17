Payden & Rygel Has $27.28 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Payden & Rygel grew its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 59,900 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $27,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.12. 69,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,798,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of -119.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 2.17. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

Several research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.71.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

