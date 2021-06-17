Payden & Rygel Has $35.71 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 203,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for about 1.7% of Payden & Rygel’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $35,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 462,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,123,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 84,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 252.9% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $186.69. 17,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,917. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $97.09 and a one year high of $203.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

