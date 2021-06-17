Payden & Rygel Has $51.21 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Payden & Rygel reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 659,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for 2.4% of Payden & Rygel’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $51,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.21. 219,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,875,165. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $165.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.07. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $94.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

