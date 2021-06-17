Payden & Rygel Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Payden & Rygel lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.5% of Payden & Rygel’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Visa were worth $32,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Visa by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $551,000. XXEC Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,718,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 91,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,440,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $8,099,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 88,655 shares of company stock valued at $20,166,882 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $230.29. 129,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,561,655. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.22.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

