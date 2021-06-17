Payden & Rygel Invests $37.32 Million in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 704,552 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $37,320,000. ConocoPhillips makes up about 1.7% of Payden & Rygel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Payden & Rygel owned 0.05% of ConocoPhillips at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.55. 272,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,936,868. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a PE ratio of -407.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.78.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.20.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

