Payden & Rygel Lowers Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Payden & Rygel lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 96.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,103 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,063.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total value of $56,071,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,632,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,613,506,157.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 350,260 shares of company stock valued at $78,131,944 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $222.28. 31,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,981,634. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $213.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.24. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $235.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

