Payden & Rygel Takes $16.47 Million Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 564,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,472,000. Payden & Rygel owned approximately 0.14% of The Interpublic Group of Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

IPG traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.75. 57,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,022,049. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.16. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $34.43.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.