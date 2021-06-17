Payden & Rygel Takes $19.79 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Payden & Rygel bought a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 328,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,787,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $280,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,361,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,001 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.59. 674,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,913,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Fundamental Research cut their price target on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities cut their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

