PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Lowered by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 56,047 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 0.9% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $43,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $4.68 on Thursday, reaching $273.50. 96,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,294,239. The company has a market capitalization of $321.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.66 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.25.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at $69,205,156.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

