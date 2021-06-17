PCHAIN (PI) Trading Up 14.4% This Week

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. PCHAIN has a total market cap of $37.27 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PCHAIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00061145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00024675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $289.58 or 0.00766001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00084155 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00042302 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PI is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

