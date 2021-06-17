PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PDCE. TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.46.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $48.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $49.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 3.40.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,513,837.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,602.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,998 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

