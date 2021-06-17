Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.38

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.38 and last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 1368 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSO. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Pearson during the 1st quarter worth $9,229,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pearson by 513,877.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 724,567 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Pearson by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 809,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 241,103 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in Pearson by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 583,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 232,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Pearson by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,051,000 after acquiring an additional 164,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

