Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.38

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.38 and last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 1368 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.
Several brokerages have weighed in on PSO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.37.
About Pearson (NYSE:PSO)
Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.
