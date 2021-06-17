Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives $19.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.03. The stock had a trading volume of 25,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.43. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 215.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. On average, analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,337.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

