PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 10.1% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 40,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 10.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares during the period.

PNNT opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57. PennantPark Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $474.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.98.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 159.18% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that PennantPark Investment will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.69%.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.