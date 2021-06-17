Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Stock Price Down 4.3% Following Insider Selling

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)’s stock price was down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $23.92 and last traded at $24.32. Approximately 71,481 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,296,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.

Specifically, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on WOOF shares. Bank of America upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.76.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

