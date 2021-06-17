Peter Wallace Sells 25,000 Shares of Katana Capital Limited (ASX:KAT) Stock

Katana Capital Limited (ASX:KAT) insider Peter Wallace sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.02 ($0.73), for a total value of A$25,500.00 ($18,214.29).

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, April 18th. Katana Capital’s payout ratio is 16.39%.

About Katana Capital

Katana Capital Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. Katana Capital Limited was founded on September 19, 2005 and is based in Perth, Australia.

